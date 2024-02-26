Thali Indian Cuisine 14149 S Cicero Ave
Spend $50, save $5
SAVEMORE5858
Copied!
Spend $50, save $5
SAVEMORE5858
Copied!
TANDOORI (CLAY) OVEN
Non- Veg Apptizers
Veg Appetizers
NON-VEG ENTREES
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$16.99
- CHICKEN CURRY$16.99
- CHICKEN KORMA$16.99
- GOAT TIKKA MASALA$18.99Out of stock
- GOAT CURRY$18.99Out of stock
- GOAT KORMA$18.99
- LAMB TIKKA MASALA$18.99
- LAMB CURRY$18.99
- LAMB KORMA$18.99
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA (Copy)$18.00
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA (Copy)$16.99
- Desi Shawarma$9.99
desi shawarma! It's a mouthwatering twist on the classic shawarma, with desi flavors and spices. It's a popular street food in many parts of South Asia. The marinated chicken is grilled and then wrapped in a delicious flatbread with a variety of toppings and homemade sauces. It's a unique and flavorful experience!
Desi Shawarma
desi shawarma! It's a mouthwatering twist on the classic shawarma, with desi flavors and spices. It's a popular street food in many parts of South Asia. The marinated chicken is grilled and then wrapped in a delicious flatbread with a variety of toppings and homemade sauces. It's a unique and flavorful experience!
THALI SPECIALS
VEGAN AND VEGETARIAN ENTREES
SIDES
DRINKS
BREAD SELECTION
Thali Indian Cuisine Location and Hours
(708) 897-8187
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM