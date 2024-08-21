Thali Indian Cuisine 14149 S Cicero Ave
To Go Menu
TANDOORI (CLAY) OVEN
Non- Veg Apptizers
Veg Appetizers
NON-VEG ENTREES
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$18.00
- CHICKEN CURRY$18.00
- CHICKEN KORMA$18.00
- GOAT TIKKA MASALA$20.00
- GOAT CURRY$20.00
- GOAT KORMA$20.00
- LAMB TIKKA MASALA$20.00
- LAMB CURRY$20.00
- LAMB KORMA$20.00
- Desi Shawarma
desi shawarma! It's a mouthwatering twist on the classic shawarma, with desi flavors and spices. It's a popular street food in many parts of South Asia. The marinated chicken is grilled and then wrapped in a delicious flatbread with a variety of toppings and homemade sauces. It's a unique and flavorful experience!$9.99
- Goat Stew$20.00
- VEGETABLE STEW$13.00
THALI SPECIALS
VEGAN AND VEGETARIAN ENTREES
SIDES
DRINKS
BREAD SELECTION
BIRYANI
COMBO
- Butter chicken(8oz) with rice(8oz)$10.99
- Butter chicken(8oz) with naan(2 slice)$11.99
- Chicken tikka masala(8oz) with rice(8oz)$10.99
- Chicken tikka masala(8oz) with naan(2slice)$11.99
- chana masala(8oz) with rice(8oz)$8.99
- chana masala(8oz) with naan(2slice)$9.99
- paneer tikka masala(8oz) with rice(8oz)$8.99
- paneer tikka masala(8oz)with naan(2slice)$9.99
- tadkadaal(8oz) with rice(8oz)$8.99
- tadkadaal(8oz) with naan(2 slice)$9.99
- Butter chicken(8oz) with rice(8oz) (Copy)$10.99
Thali Indian Cuisine Location and Hours
(708) 897-8187
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM