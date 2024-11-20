Thali Indian Cuisine 14149 S Cicero Ave
14149 S Cicero Ave, Crestwood, IL
APPETIZERS
VEG APPETIZERS
NON-VEG APPETIZERS
COMBO
- Butter chicken(8oz) with rice(8oz)$10.99
- Chicken tikka masala(8oz) with rice(8oz)$10.99
- Chicken tikka masala(8oz) with naan(2slice)$11.99
- chana masala(8oz) with rice(8oz)$8.99
- Butter chicken(8oz) with naan(2 slice)$11.99
- paneer tikka masala(8oz) with rice(8oz)$8.99
- paneer tikka masala(8oz)with naan(2slice)$9.99
- chana masala(8oz) with naan(2slice)$9.99
- tadkadaal(8oz) with naan(2 slice)$9.99
- tadkadaal(8oz) with rice(8oz)$8.99
ENTREES
NON-VEG ENTREES
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$18.00
- CHICKEN CURRY$18.00
- CHICKEN KORMA$18.00
- GOAT TIKKA MASALA$20.00
- GOAT CURRY$20.00
- GOAT KORMA$20.00
- LAMB TIKKA MASALA$20.00
- LAMB CURRY$20.00
- LAMB KORMA$20.00
- Desi Shawarma
desi shawarma! It's a mouthwatering twist on the classic shawarma, with desi flavors and spices. It's a popular street food in many parts of South Asia. The marinated chicken is grilled and then wrapped in a delicious flatbread with a variety of toppings and homemade sauces. It's a unique and flavorful experience!$9.99
- Goat Stew$20.00
- VEGETABLE STEW$13.00
TANDOORI (CLAY) OVEN
VEGAN AND VEGETARIAN ENTREES
- TOFU TIKKA MASALA (V,GF)$14.00
- ALOO GOBI (V,GF)$14.00
- PANEER TIKKA MASALA$14.00
- TADKA DAL (V,GF)$12.00
- CHANA MASALA (V,GF)$11.00
- SAAG PANEER (GF)$14.00
- MALAI KOFTHA$14.00
- VEGETABLE VARUTHARACHA CURRY (V,GF)$13.00
- Kukuri Bhindi$7.99
- Jerra Aloo$14.00
- Karela Masala (Bitter Gourd Curry)$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Batata Nu Shaak$14.00
Thali Indian Cuisine Location and Hours
(708) 897-8187
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM